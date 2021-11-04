Korn Ferry – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.1% Upside

Korn Ferry with ticker code (KFY) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 109 and 86 calculating the mean target price we have 97.75. Now with the previous closing price of 79.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.1%. The day 50 moving average is 74.83 and the 200 day MA is 69.67. The market cap for the company is $4,359m. Find out more information at: http://www.kornferry.com

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, project recruitment, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers an artificial intelligence machine-learning platform to identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviours needed to generate insight and recommend action. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.