Korn Ferry – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

Korn Ferry found using ticker (KFY) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 65. Now with the previous closing price of 52.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.28 while the 200 day moving average is 57.39. The company has a market cap of $2,773m. Find out more information at: https://www.kornferry.com

The potential market cap would be $3,409m based on the market concensus.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.