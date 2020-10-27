Koppers Holdings Inc. Koppers H – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.1% Upside

Koppers Holdings Inc. Koppers H with ticker code (KOP) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 22 and has a mean target at 31.8. Now with the previous closing price of 25.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.1%. The day 50 moving average is 22.76 and the 200 day moving average is 20.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $519m. Visit the company website at: http://www.koppers.com

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The PC segment develops, manufactures, and markets copper-based wood preservatives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes; water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives; and supplies fire-retardant chemicals for pressure treatment of wood primarily in commercial construction. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

