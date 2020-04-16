Kopin Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 305.4% Upside

Kopin Corporation with ticker code (KOPN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.5 and 1.5 calculating the average target price we see 1.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 305.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.32 and the 200 day MA is 0.44. The market cap for the company is $32m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kopin.com

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens. The company’s products are used in industrial and public safety applications; consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; and training and simulation markets. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn