Kopin Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Kopin Corporation with ticker code (KOPN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 3. Now with the previous closing price of 3.18 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.7%. The day 50 moving average is 2.31 and the 200 day MA is 1.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $272m. Company Website: http://www.kopin.com

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company’s products are used in soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; industrial, public safety, and consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; and training and simulation military applications. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.