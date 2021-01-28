Kopin Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Kopin Corporation with ticker code (KOPN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 2.5 with the average target price sitting at 3. With the stocks previous close at 3.18 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.31 while the 200 day moving average is 1.68. The company has a market cap of $272m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kopin.com

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company’s products are used in soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; industrial, public safety, and consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; and training and simulation military applications. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.