Kopin Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -16.4% Downside

Kopin Corporation found using ticker (KOPN) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 2.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.69 this would indicate that there is a downside of -16.4%. The day 50 moving average is 1.99 and the 200 day MA is 1.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $219m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kopin.com

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company’s products are used in soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; industrial, public safety, and consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; and training and simulation military applications. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.