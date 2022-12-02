Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Reg – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.2% Upside

Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Reg with ticker code (PHG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43.2 and 14.6 and has a mean target at 28.9. With the stocks previous close at 15.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 92.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.21 and the 200 day MA is 22.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,271m. Company Website: https://www.philips.com

The potential market cap would be $25,501m based on the market concensus.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services. It also offers acute patient management solutions; emergency care solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; and electronic medical record and care management solutions. In addition, the company provides power toothbrushes, brush heads, and interdental cleaning and teeth whitening products; infant feeding and digital parental solutions; and male grooming and beauty products and solutions. It has a strategic collaboration with Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. to jointly promote the digital pathology and AI solutions to hospitals, health networks, and pathology laboratories worldwide, as well as a strategic partnership agreement with NICO.LAB. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.