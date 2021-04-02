Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Reg – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Reg with ticker code (PHG) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66.5 and 55 with a mean TP of 60.75. Now with the previous closing price of 57.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The 50 day MA is 56.18 and the 200 day moving average is 52.71. The company has a market cap of $52,177m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.philips.com

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services. The company also offers monitoring and analytics solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; emergency care and resuscitation, and patient management solutions; data, analytics, and actionable workflow solutions; and connected care informatics solutions. In addition, it provides power toothbrushes, brush heads, and interdental cleaning and teeth whitening products; infant feeding and digital parental solutions; male grooming and beauty products and solutions; and kitchen appliances, home care, and garment care products, as well as coffee machines. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a partnership with openDoctor to deliver an integrated radiology patient engagement platform that leverages openDoctor’s real-time online appointment scheduling services as part of its patient management solution. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.