Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.8% Downside

Kohl’s Corporation found using ticker (KSS) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 32 and 14 and has a mean target at 21.06. Now with the previous closing price of 21.89 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.8%. The 50 day MA is 21.1 and the 200 day MA is 21.09. The market cap for the company is $3,365m. Visit the company website at: http://www.Kohls.com

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,159 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

