Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

Kohl’s Corporation found using ticker (KSS) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 21.06. Now with the previous closing price of 20.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.0%. The day 50 moving average is 21.05 while the 200 day moving average is 20.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,477m. Visit the company website at: http://www.Kohls.com

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,159 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

