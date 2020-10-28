Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.1% Downside

Kohl’s Corporation found using ticker (KSS) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 14 and has a mean target at 21.06. With the stocks previous close at 23.97 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -12.1%. The day 50 moving average is 21.19 and the 200 day MA is 20.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,607m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.Kohls.com

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,159 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

