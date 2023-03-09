Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.6% Upside

Kohl’s Corporation with ticker code (KSS) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 27.71. With the stocks previous close at 27.27 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.75. The company has a market cap of $2,994m. Company Website: https://www.Kohls.com

The potential market cap would be $3,042m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.