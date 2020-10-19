Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.9% Upside

Don't Miss
19th October 2020

Kohl’s Corporation found using ticker (KSS) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 14 with a mean TP of 21.06. With the stocks previous close at 20.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.09 and the 200 day MA is 20.25. The market cap for the company is $3,189m. Visit the company website at: http://www.Kohls.com

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,159 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

