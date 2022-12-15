Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

Kohl’s Corporation found using ticker (KSS) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 29.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.11 and the 200 day MA is 38.54. The company has a market cap of $3,025m. Company Website: https://www.Kohls.com

The potential market cap would be $3,320m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl’s stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.