Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

Kohl’s Corporation found using ticker (KSS) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 29.46. With the stocks previous close at 26.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.22 and the 200 day MA is 35.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,000m. Find out more information at: https://www.Kohls.com

The potential market cap would be $3,280m based on the market concensus.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl’s stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.