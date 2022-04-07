Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Kohl’s Corporation with ticker code (KSS) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 38 and has a mean target at 64.33. Now with the previous closing price of 59.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The 50 day MA is 58.67 and the 200 day MA is 53.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,457m. Find out more information at: https://www.Kohls.com

The potential market cap would be $8,030m based on the market concensus.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl’s stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.