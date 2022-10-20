Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Kohl’s Corporation found using ticker (KSS) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 30.71. With the stocks previous close at 28.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.74 and the 200 day moving average is 43.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,323m. Find out more information at: https://www.Kohls.com

The potential market cap would be $3,529m based on the market concensus.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl’s stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.