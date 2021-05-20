Twitter
Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Kohl’s Corporation with ticker code (KSS) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 64.21. With the stocks previous close at 61.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The day 50 moving average is 59.98 and the 200 day moving average is 47.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,495m. Visit the company website at: http://www.Kohls.com

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 1,162 Kohl’s stores; a website www.Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

