Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.2% Upside

Kohl’s Corporation with ticker code (KSS) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 33.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.2%. The day 50 moving average is 36.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.22. The company has a market cap of $3,475m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.Kohls.com

The potential market cap would be $4,453m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl’s stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.