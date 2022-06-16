Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.7% Upside

Kohl’s Corporation found using ticker (KSS) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 51.64. With the stocks previous close at 41.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 50.67 and the 200 day MA is 53.06. The company has a market cap of $5,497m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.Kohls.com

The potential market cap would be $6,912m based on the market concensus.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl’s stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.