Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Kohl’s Corporation found using ticker (KSS) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 48 and has a mean target at 67.14. With the stocks previous close at 55.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The 50 day MA is 54.16 and the 200 day MA is 56.22. The company has a market cap of $8,042m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.Kohls.com

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 1,162 Kohl’s stores; a website www.Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.