Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

Kohl’s Corporation with ticker code (KSS) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 44 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 31. Now with the previous closing price of 25.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.47 and the 200 day moving average is 45.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,090m. Company Website: https://www.Kohls.com

The potential market cap would be $3,727m based on the market concensus.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl’s stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.