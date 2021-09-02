Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

Kohl’s Corporation found using ticker (KSS) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 48 calculating the average target price we see 67.14. Now with the previous closing price of 57.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.31 while the 200 day moving average is 56.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,960m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.Kohls.com

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 1,162 Kohl’s stores; a website www.Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.