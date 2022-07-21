Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Kohl’s Corporation found using ticker (KSS) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 60 and 19 and has a mean target at 33.73. Now with the previous closing price of 29.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The day 50 moving average is 38.75 and the 200 day MA is 50.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,905m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.Kohls.com

The potential market cap would be $4,450m based on the market concensus.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl’s stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.