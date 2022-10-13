Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.7% Upside

Kohl’s Corporation found using ticker (KSS) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 44 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 30.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29 and the 200 day moving average is 44.12. The market cap for the company is $3,080m. Find out more information at: https://www.Kohls.com

The potential market cap would be $3,501m based on the market concensus.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl’s stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.