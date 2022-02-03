Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Kohl’s Corporation found using ticker (KSS) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 86 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 66.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The day 50 moving average is 51.63 and the 200 day MA is 53.48. The company has a market cap of $8,068m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.Kohls.com

The potential market cap would be $9,047m based on the market concensus.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 1,162 Kohl’s stores; a website www.Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.