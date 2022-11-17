Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.9% Downside

Kohl’s Corporation found using ticker (KSS) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 44 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 29.86. With the stocks previous close at 32.07 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -6.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.25 and the 200 day MA is 41.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,476m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.Kohls.com

The potential market cap would be $3,236m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl’s stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.