Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.9% Downside

Broker Ratings

Kohl’s Corporation found using ticker (KSS) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 27 and has a mean target at 46.93. With the stocks previous close at 49.85 this would imply there is a potential downside of -5.9%. The day 50 moving average is 44.02 and the 200 day MA is 29.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,879m. Company Website: http://www.Kohls.com

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,159 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

