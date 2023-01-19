Kohl’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

Kohl’s Corporation with ticker code (KSS) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 42 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 29.46. Now with the previous closing price of 30.05 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.2 and the 200 day moving average is 35.13. The company has a market cap of $3,331m. Find out more information at: https://www.Kohls.com

The potential market cap would be $3,266m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl’s stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl’s Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.