Knowles Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.3% Upside

Knowles Corporation with ticker code (KN) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 19.14. Now with the previous closing price of 15.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.37 while the 200 day moving average is 14.89. The company has a market cap of $1,358m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.knowles.com

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets. The PD segment designs and delivers capacitor products and radio frequency solutions that are used in applications, such as power supplies and medical implants, satellite communication, and radar systems, as well as our telecommunications infrastructure customers. The company also provides single layer electronic components to the telecommunication, fiber optics, and defense markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

