Knowles Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Knowles Corporation with ticker code (KN) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 19.8. With the stocks previous close at 16.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.4%. The day 50 moving average is 17.7 and the 200 day MA is 16.3. The company has a market cap of $1,522m. Company Website: https://www.knowles.com

The potential market cap would be $1,833m based on the market concensus.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). The PD segment is involved in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products, electromagnetic interference filters, and RF filtering solutions that are used in applications, such as defense, medtech, and electric vehicle, as well as for communications applications. The MSA segment designs and manufactures microphones and balanced armature speakers used in applications that serve the audio, hearing health, and True Wireless Stereo markets. The CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that serves the ear, Internet of Things, computing, and smartphones markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through sales representatives and distributors. It has operations in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

