Knowles Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

Knowles Corporation found using ticker (KN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 15 and has a mean target at 19.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.0%. The day 50 moving average is 15.32 while the 200 day moving average is 15.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,462m. Company Website: http://www.knowles.com

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets. The PD segment designs and delivers capacitor products and radio frequency solutions that are used in applications, such as power supplies and medical implants, satellite communication, and radar systems, as well as our telecommunications infrastructure customers. The company also provides single layer electronic components to the telecommunication, fiber optics, and defense markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

