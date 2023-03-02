Knowles Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

Knowles Corporation found using ticker (KN) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 19.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.98 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The day 50 moving average is 17.62 and the 200 day moving average is 16.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,551m. Visit the company website at: https://www.knowles.com

The potential market cap would be $1,809m based on the market concensus.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). The PD segment is involved in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products, electromagnetic interference filters, and RF filtering solutions that are used in applications, such as defense, medtech, and electric vehicle, as well as for communications applications. The MSA segment designs and manufactures microphones and balanced armature speakers used in applications that serve the audio, hearing health, and True Wireless Stereo markets. The CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that serves the ear, Internet of Things, computing, and smartphones markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through sales representatives and distributors. It has operations in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.