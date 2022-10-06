Twitter
Knowles Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.1% Upside

Knowles Corporation found using ticker (KN) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 20.8. With the stocks previous close at 12.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 62.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.16 and the 200 day MA is 18.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,178m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.knowles.com

The potential market cap would be $1,911m based on the market concensus.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, hearing health, True Wireless Stereo, Internet of Things, and computing markets. The PD segment is involved in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products and RF solutions that are used in applications, such as power supplies and medical implants, satellite communications, and radar systems, as well as for communications equipment. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. It has operations in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

