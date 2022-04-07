Knowles Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.9% Upside

Knowles Corporation found using ticker (KN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 26.92. Now with the previous closing price of 20.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.9%. The day 50 moving average is 21.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,904m. Find out more information at: https://www.knowles.com

The potential market cap would be $2,492m based on the market concensus.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, hearing health, True Wireless Stereo, Internet of Things, and computing markets. The PD segment is involved in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products and RF solutions that are used in applications, such as power supplies and medical implants, satellite communications, and radar systems, as well as for communications equipment. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. It has operations in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.