Knowles Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.8% Upside

Knowles Corporation with ticker code (KN) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 14 with a mean TP of 18. With the stocks previous close at 14.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.8%. The 50 day MA is 13.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,276m. Company Website: https://www.knowles.com

The potential market cap would be $1,630m based on the market concensus.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, hearing health, True Wireless Stereo, Internet of Things, and computing markets. The PD segment is involved in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products and RF solutions that are used in applications, such as power supplies and medical implants, satellite communications, and radar systems, as well as for communications equipment. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. It has operations in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

