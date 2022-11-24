Knowles Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Knowles Corporation with ticker code (KN) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 18. Now with the previous closing price of 14.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.28 and the 200 day MA is 17.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,369m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.knowles.com

The potential market cap would be $1,666m based on the market concensus.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, hearing health, True Wireless Stereo, Internet of Things, and computing markets. The PD segment is involved in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products and RF solutions that are used in applications, such as power supplies and medical implants, satellite communications, and radar systems, as well as for communications equipment. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. It has operations in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.