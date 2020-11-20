Twitter
Knowles Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Knowles Corporation found using ticker (KN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 19.75. With the stocks previous close at 16.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The day 50 moving average is 15.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,544m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.knowles.com

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets. The PD segment designs and delivers capacitor products and radio frequency solutions that are used in applications, such as power supplies and medical implants, satellite communication, and radar systems, as well as our telecommunications infrastructure customers. The company also provides single layer electronic components to the telecommunication, fiber optics, and defense markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

