Knowles Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Knowles Corporation with ticker code (KN) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 22 with a mean TP of 25.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.83 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,027m. Visit the company website at: https://www.knowles.com

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets. The PD segment designs and delivers capacitor products and mmWave radio frequency solutions that are used in applications, such as power supplies and medical implants, satellite communication, and radar systems, as well as for telecommunications infrastructure applications. The company also provides single layer electronic components to the telecommunication, fiber optics, and defense markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. The company has operations in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.