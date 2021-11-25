Knowles Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

Knowles Corporation with ticker code (KN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 21 and has a mean target at 25. With the stocks previous close at 22.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,042m. Find out more information at: http://www.knowles.com

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets. The PD segment designs and delivers capacitor products and mmWave radio frequency solutions that are used in applications, such as power supplies and medical implants, satellite communication, and radar systems, as well as for telecommunications infrastructure applications. The company also provides single layer electronic components to the telecommunication, fiber optics, and defense markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. The company has operations in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.