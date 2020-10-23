Knoll – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.3% Downside

Knoll found using ticker (KNL) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 12 with a mean TP of 12. With the stocks previous close at 13.38 this indicates there is a potential downside of -10.3%. The 50 day MA is 12.53 and the 200 day moving average is 11.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $670m. Visit the company website at: http://www.knoll.com

Knoll, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments. It provides systems furniture, including integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead cabinets. The company also offers adjustable tables, as well as meeting, conference, training, dining, stand-alone, and table desks; technology support accessories, desktop organizational tools, and lighting and storage products; lounge furniture; side, cafÃ©, and dining chairs; training, conference, dining, and occasional tables; and lighting, rugs, textiles, fabrics, felt, leather, upholstery, drapery, and related architectural products. It serves companies, governmental agencies, and other medium to large sized organizations in various industries, including financial, legal, technology, entertainment, accounting, education, healthcare, and hospitality through its direct sales force and showrooms, distribution partners, and independent dealers and retailers, as well as online. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in East Greenville, Pennsylvania.

