Knight-Swift Transportation Hol – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

Knight-Swift Transportation Hol found using ticker (KNX) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 62 and 35 and has a mean target at 51.44. With the stocks previous close at 39.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.8%. The day 50 moving average is 41.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,708m. Find out more information at: http://knight-swift.com

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials. The company also provides logistics and intermodal services, such as brokerage, intermodal, and certain logistics; freight management; and non-trucking services. In addition, it offers various support services, including repair and maintenance shop services, warranty, insurance, and equipment leasing; and trailer parts manufacturing services, as well as engages in the driving academy activities. The company operates a total of 18,877 tractors, which comprises 16,432 company-owned tractors and 2,445 independent contractor tractors, as well as 58,315 trailers; and 643 tractors and 9,862 intermodal containers. It serves retail, food and beverage, consumer products, paper products, transportation and logistics, housing and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

