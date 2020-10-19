Knight-Swift Transportation Hol – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.8% Upside

Knight-Swift Transportation Hol with ticker code (KNX) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 62 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 51.44. With the stocks previous close at 42.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 42.68 while the 200 day moving average is 41.06. The market cap for the company is $6,943m. Find out more information at: http://knight-swift.com

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials. The company also provides logistics and intermodal services, such as brokerage, intermodal, and certain logistics; freight management; and non-trucking services. In addition, it offers various support services, including repair and maintenance shop services, warranty, insurance, and equipment leasing; and trailer parts manufacturing services, as well as engages in the driving academy activities. The company operates a total of 18,877 tractors, which comprises 16,432 company-owned tractors and 2,445 independent contractor tractors, as well as 58,315 trailers; and 643 tractors and 9,862 intermodal containers. It serves retail, food and beverage, consumer products, paper products, transportation and logistics, housing and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

