Knight-Swift Transportation Hol – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Knight-Swift Transportation Hol found using ticker (KNX) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 77 and 51 calculating the mean target price we have 66.58. Now with the previous closing price of 60.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The day 50 moving average is 56.11 and the 200 day moving average is 50.48. The market cap for the company is $10,070m. Company Website: https://knight-swift.com

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials. The company also provides logistics and intermodal services, such as brokerage, intermodal, and certain logistics; freight management; and non-trucking services. In addition, it offers various support services, including repair and maintenance shop services, warranty, insurance, and equipment leasing; and trailer parts manufacturing and warehousing services, as well as engages in the driving academy activities. The company operates a total of 18,448 tractors, which comprises 16,379 company tractors and 2,069 independent contractor tractors, as well as 57,722 trailers; and 577 tractors and 10,604 intermodal containers. It serves retail, food and beverage, consumer products, paper products, transportation and logistics, housing and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.