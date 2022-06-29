Twitter
Knight-Swift Transportation Hol – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.6% Upside

Knight-Swift Transportation Hol with ticker code (KNX) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 62.45. With the stocks previous close at 46.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.54 and the 200 day MA is 53.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,555m. Visit the company website at: https://knight-swift.com

The potential market cap would be $10,090m based on the market concensus.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials. The company also provides logistics and intermodal services, such as brokerage, intermodal, and certain logistics; freight management; and non-trucking services. In addition, it offers various support services, including repair and maintenance shop services, warranty, insurance, and equipment leasing; and trailer parts manufacturing and warehousing services, as well as engages in the driving academy activities. In addition, it offers regional direct services to customers national transportation needs by utilizing carriers for coverage areas outside networks. The company operates a total of 18,019 tractors, which comprises 16,166 company tractors and 1,853 independent contractor tractors, as well as 67,606 trailers; 2,735 tractors and 7,413 trailers; and 597 tractors and 10,847 intermodal containers. It serves retail, food and beverage, consumer products, paper products, transportation and logistics, housing and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

