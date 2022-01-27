Knight-Swift Transportation Hol – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.8% Upside

Knight-Swift Transportation Hol with ticker code (KNX) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 79 and 58 with a mean TP of 68. With the stocks previous close at 55.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 58.76 while the 200 day moving average is 52.16. The market cap for the company is $8,987m. Find out more information at: https://knight-swift.com

The potential market cap would be $11,036m based on the market concensus.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials. The company also provides logistics and intermodal services, such as brokerage, intermodal, and certain logistics; freight management; and non-trucking services. In addition, it offers various support services, including repair and maintenance shop services, warranty, insurance, and equipment leasing; and trailer parts manufacturing and warehousing services, as well as engages in the driving academy activities. The company operates a total of 18,448 tractors, which comprises 16,379 company tractors and 2,069 independent contractor tractors, as well as 57,722 trailers; and 577 tractors and 10,604 intermodal containers. It serves retail, food and beverage, consumer products, paper products, transportation and logistics, housing and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.