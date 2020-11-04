Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Kitov Pharma Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 532.9% Upside

Kitov Pharma Ltd. with ticker code (KTOV) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 25 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 25. Now with the previous closing price of 3.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 532.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.33 and the 200 day moving average is 5.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $69m. Find out more information at: http://www.kitovpharma.com

Kitov Pharma Ltd, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company’s marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea. Its oncology pipeline includes NT-219, a small molecule that is advancing as a monotherapy treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck cancer in a planned phase 1/2 study; and CM-24, a monoclonal antibody blocking CEACAM1 that is being developed as a combination therapy with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Kitov Pharma Ltd in January 2018. Kitov Pharma Ltd is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Company profile, news, interviews on:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

    Share on twitter
    Twitter
    Share on linkedin
    LinkedIn
    Share on facebook
    Facebook
    Share on email
    Email
    Share on whatsapp
    WhatsApp

    News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Latest interviews

    Company Presentations

    FTSE 100

    FTSE 100 News

    FTSE 250

    AIM All Share Index

    Sustainability

    Q&A's

    Funds

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.