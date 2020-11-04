Kitov Pharma Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 532.9% Upside

Kitov Pharma Ltd. with ticker code (KTOV) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 25 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 25. Now with the previous closing price of 3.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 532.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.33 and the 200 day moving average is 5.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $69m. Find out more information at: http://www.kitovpharma.com

Kitov Pharma Ltd, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company’s marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea. Its oncology pipeline includes NT-219, a small molecule that is advancing as a monotherapy treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck cancer in a planned phase 1/2 study; and CM-24, a monoclonal antibody blocking CEACAM1 that is being developed as a combination therapy with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Kitov Pharma Ltd in January 2018. Kitov Pharma Ltd is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.