Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.8% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust found using ticker (KRG) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 11.5 with the average target price sitting at 13.81. With the stocks previous close at 11.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.72. The market cap for the company is $937m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kiterealty.com

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

