Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust found using ticker (KRG) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 13.5. Now with the previous closing price of 11.44 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The day 50 moving average is 11.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $936m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kiterealty.com

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

